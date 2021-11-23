Mugshots : Madison County : 11/22/21 – 11/23/21 November 23, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/9Boyd, Jeri Boyd, Jeri: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Gray, Tony Gray, Tony: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Hale, Amy Hale, Amy: Theft under $999, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9James, Robert James, Robert: Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Pankey, Jaycent Pankey, Jaycent: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Tarar, Carla Ferell-Tarar, Carla: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Tidwell, Kwame Tidwell, Kwame: Worthless checks, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Travis, Angelo Travis, Angelo: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Vinson, Ashley Vinson, Ashley: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/23/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter