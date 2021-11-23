Mugshots : Madison County : 11/22/21 – 11/23/21

1/9 Boyd, Jeri Boyd, Jeri: Failure to appear

2/9 Gray, Tony Gray, Tony: Aggravated assault

3/9 Hale, Amy Hale, Amy: Theft under $999, failure to appear

4/9 James, Robert James, Robert: Resisting stop/arrest

5/9 Pankey, Jaycent Pankey, Jaycent: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/9 Tarar, Carla Ferell-Tarar, Carla: Violation of community corrections

7/9 Tidwell, Kwame Tidwell, Kwame: Worthless checks, failure to appear

8/9 Travis, Angelo Travis, Angelo: Violation of probation

9/9 Vinson, Ashley Vinson, Ashley: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/23/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.