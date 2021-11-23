Warmer Wednesday, Rainy Thanksgiving, Cold Black Friday Shopping

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for November 23rd:

After starting Tuesday in the mid 20s, it turned out to be a nice afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday, but it will be breezy at times. Showers and a few weak storms are coming Thursday morning and the rain will linger most of the day for Thanksgiving. If the skies clear out for Black Friday morning, we could be down to the low 20s again. Catch the latest details on your holiday and weekend forecasts coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 30s again tonight. We will be warmer then last night due to the southerly winds that increased the moisture some around West Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY:

West Tennessee should warm back up into the low 60s on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy and mostly cloudy by the evening. Breezy south winds are also expected but that should help keep our nighttime lows in the mid 40s. Rain showers are expected to move in overnight towards sunrise on Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers will hang around for the first half of the day. Strong storms or severe weather is not expected. As the day goes on the showers will move out and the skies will clear out Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s and the winds will be breezy switching direction from the south to the northwest in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall back down into the 20s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Another chilly day is in the forecast for Friday. Morning lows will start in the mid 20s and highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Sunny skies are also expected and the winds will be light out of the south. Playoff football games are going to be cold with temperatures into the upper or mid 30s for the games. By Saturday morning, lows will fall back down to the low 30s again.

THE WEEKEND:

Like the last 2 weekends, Saturday looks to be nicer then Sunday. Another front looks likely to pass through on Sunday, but rain chances currently are pretty low associated with the front. Highs will make it to the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 50s Sunday depending on the timing of the weekend’s cold front. Weekend nighttime lows will fall down into the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer and mostly sunny weather is expected to return to West Tennessee next week. Highs will make it close to 60° on Monday, and low to mid 60s on Tuesday. Winds will come out of the south and west early in the week. More clouds will move in towards the middle of the week and rain chances will increase as the week goes on as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

