Local Law Enforcement group gives back to local youth

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 is hosting their annual ‘Cops and Kids’ event on December 13th.

“We get boys and girls from the boys and girls club and take them to shop for Christmas. These kids are those who may not have the financial means to have the kind of Christmas that other kids do,” says Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 President, Jeff Shepard.

At least twenty kids will go shopping with members of FOP. This event has been going on for more than twenty years, creating a positive relationship between youth and law enforcement.

“Kids see us all the time and their parents will say, ‘hey you better behave or the police is going to take you away,’ and we don’t like that. So we want kids to know that we’re here for them for good times and bad,” says Shepard.

Kids are able to get anything they want. From toys, to electronics, clothes, and even food.

“Some of them will absolutely break your heart because a lot of kids will come and buy bicycles and stuff like that, but the kids that come in there and buy food; those are the ones that really tug at your heart,” Shepard says.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. at Walmart on Emporium Drive in Jackson.

Click here to learn more on how you can get involved with the F-O-P’s Cops and Kids.