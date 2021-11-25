Cold Tonight & Friday, Mild Weekend, Warmer Next Week!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for November 25th:

After a rainy morning, some light drizzle is lingering on the back side of the cold front. As the front passes, cooler and drier air will move in quickly tonight and mid 20s are expected for Black Friday morning. Sunny skies are coming for Friday, but highs will only reach the mid 40s. Warmer weather will slowly be moving in this weekend but another weaker and mostly dry front will pass on Sunday. There appears to be a nice warm up coming though for next week. We will have all the answers you are looking for right here.

TONIGHT:

The light drizzle and clouds will move out this evening and clear skies will move in overnight. The breezy winds have shifted to the northwest behind the front bringing a cooler and drier air mas in behind it. Lows tonight will drop down to the mid 20s. It will be VERY COLD for Black Friday shoppers who plan to head out, so be sure to bundle up. If you are planning on standing outside waiting for a store to open I recommend a winter hat and gloves along with your winter coat; maybe some long johns too.

FRIDAY:

Another chilly day is in the forecast for Friday. Morning lows will start in the mid 20s and highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Sunny skies are also expected and the winds will be light out of the south. Playoff football games are going to be cold with temperatures into the upper or mid 30s for the games. By Saturday morning, lows will fall back down to the low 30s again.

THE WEEKEND:

Like the last 2 weekends, Saturday looks to be nicer then Sunday. Another front looks likely to pass through on Sunday, but rain chances currently are pretty low associated with the front. Highs will make it to the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 50s Sunday depending on the timing of the weekend’s cold front. Weekend nighttime lows will fall down into the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer and mostly sunny weather is expected to return to West Tennessee next week. Highs will make it close to 60° on Monday, and low to mid 60s on Tuesday. Winds will come out of the south and west early in the week. More clouds will move in towards the middle of the week and rain chances remain low as the week goes on as well. Some locations are expected to reach the mid 60s next Wednesday/Thursday and rain chances look quite low for the majority of the week. Winds will stay out of the south and west for the first half and middle of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

