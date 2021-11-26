Warmer Saturday, but the Real Warm up Comes Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 26th:

The winds are shifting from the north to the southwest this evening and that should keep West Tennessee out of the 20s tonight. Highs could reach 60° on Saturday, but a weak front will pass through on Sunday dropping temperatures a little. Much warmer weather is coming for next week. We will let you know if we could top the 70° mark next week and I will let you know when the rain could be coming back tonight coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain clear and the winds will be light or calm making for another cold night. It won’t be as cold as Thursday night due to the slight change in wind direction Thursday afternoon from the north to the south west. Lows tonight will fall down to around 30° for most of West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

Like the last 2 weekends, Saturday looks to be nicer then Sunday. Another front looks likely to pass through on Sunday, but rain chances currently are pretty low associated with the front. Highs will make it to the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 50s Sunday depending on the timing of the weekend’s cold front. Weekend nighttime lows will fall down into the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer and mostly sunny weather is expected to return to West Tennessee next week. Highs will make it close to 60° on Monday, and low to mid 60s on Tuesday. Winds will come out of the south and west early in the week. More clouds will move in towards the middle of the week and rain chances remain low as the week goes on as well. Some locations are expected to reach the mid 60s next Wednesday/Thursday and rain chances look quite low for the majority of the week. Winds will stay out of the south and west for the first half and middle of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

