World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the pandemic, the world is suddenly racing to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on every continent.

A World Health Organization panel has named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

That’s the same category that includes the predominant one, delta, still a scourge driving higher cases of sickness and death in Europe and parts of the United States.

Much of the world is instituting travel bans on visitors from southern Africa.

That’s where the new variant was discovered.

