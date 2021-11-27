An Unseasonably Warm Week Coming to West Tennessee

Weather Update – Saturday, November 27 – 4:45 PM

TODAY:

A warmer day was in store for West Tennessee with highs in the upper 50’s. Compared to yesterday, we’ve been almost 15 degrees warmer in Jackson all day long. Sunshine continued for most of the day but a few clouds will continue to move in this afternoon. Clouds will remain overnight, keeping us slightly warmer and out of those freezing temperatures. Lows should remain in the mid-30’s with clouds lasting into the morning.

TOMORROW:

A passing cold front will move by Sunday morning but shouldn’t bring any rain chances. A few clouds will move ahead of the front, bringing sunshine after it passes. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 50’s tomorrow but gusty winds will make it feel a little cooler. Winds could reach in the teens and twenties but should taper off after midnight. Lows should return to the freezing temperatures, expecting upper 20’s in Jackson.

THIS WEEK:

Sunshine starts off on Monday with highs in the mid 50’s. Windy conditions continue in the afternoon and last overnight with lows in the upper 30’s. Sunny skies continue Tuesday with highs in the lower 60’s. Clouds move in overnight with lows in the lower 40’s. Clouds move out Wednesday morning leading to highs in the mid to upper 60’s. But clouds return that evening for lows in the mid 40’s and partly cloudy skies.

70 degree temperatures return on Thursday with partly cloudy skies that will clear overnight. Thursday;s lows should drop into the mid 40’s once again. Friday will be slightly cooler but should still see highs in the upper 60’s. The cloudy day will continue overnight with lows in the lower 40’s. Gusty winds arrive again Saturday, accompanying the cloudy conditions. On top, highs should remain in the lower 60’s but feels like temperatures could be cooler than that.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com