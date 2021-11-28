A Sunny Start to A Warm Week for West Tennessee

Weather Update – Sunday, November 27 – 4:45 PM

TODAY:

A warmer day was in store for West Tennessee with highs in the upper 50’s. A cold front passes late last night – early this morning, but temperatures don’t feel like it. Sunshine continued for most of the day but a few clouds will continue to move in this afternoon. Clouds will remain overnight with freezing temperatures returning. Lows should remain upper 20’s with clouds lasting into the morning.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine starts off on Monday with highs in the mid 50’s. Mostly sunny skies will give us a sunny start to the week. A few clouds may slip by over the course of the day. Windy conditions continue in the afternoon and last overnight with lows in the upper 30’s.

THIS WEEK:

Sunny skies continue Tuesday with highs in the lower 60’s. Clouds move in overnight with lows in the lower 40’s. Clouds move out Wednesday morning leading to highs in the mid to upper 60’s. But clouds return that evening for lows in the mid 40’s and partly cloudy skies.

70 degree temperatures return on Thursday with partly cloudy skies that will clear overnight. Thursday;s lows should drop into the mid 40’s once again. Friday will be slightly cooler but should still see highs in the upper 60’s. The cloudy day will continue overnight with lows in the lower 40’s. Gusty winds arrive again Saturday, accompanying the cloudy conditions. On top, highs should remain in the lower 60’s but feels like temperatures could be cooler than that. Sunday highs should remain in the upper 50’s with clouds hanging. The chance of showers increases Sunday afternoon and lasts in to Monday evening ahead of another cold front.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com