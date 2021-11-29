Bahakel Digital Media – Digital Marketing Analyst – Charlotte, NC

Bahakel Digital Media – Digital Marketing Analyst

Role



Digital Marketing Analyst (DMA) will be part of the digital operations and marketing analytics team of a regional media company. The DMA will report performance, drive insights, and make optimizations and recommendations across Bahakel Digital Media’s client campaigns. This person will be focused on campaign trends, attribution modeling, media spend impact, digital campaign effectiveness, customer engagement, programmatic media buying, and more. The analyst will provide actionable insights and analysis that determine which campaigns are successful at meeting the advertiser’s marketing objectives. This individual will support a team of digital sales managers and sellers across our seven markets.



Principal Duties

Develop and maintain reports and dashboards, to highlight advertising campaign performance, A/B testing results, audience insights, etc., and identify both new businesses and upsell opportunities.

Manage tracking pixel placement, troubleshooting, and attribution.

Query and analyze complex data sets and extract key, industry-appropriate insights for client-facing reports.

Measure and improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns across multiple media types, brands, and business units.

Manage and optimize paid social media campaigns (Facebook/Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok) for advertisers and report on results.

Collaborate across teams: Operations, Analytics, Digiteam, Sales.

Assist with monthly co-op reporting and analytics.

Perform ad-hoc data analysis based on the needs of the business.

Perform other job-related duties as requested.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience.

At least (2) two years of experience in digital marketing and/or data analytics with experience in driving business performance through operational insights and analytics.

Intermediate to advanced proficiency in Excel (running and creating functions, macros, pivot tables, and charts).

A spirit of curiosity that drives you to always dig deeper and learn more.

Must be detail-oriented and obsessed with accuracy.

Preferred

Experience with data visualization tools (Google Data Studio, Tableau, PowerBI, Snowflake, etc.)

Experience with paid social media (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, LinkedIn) strategy and campaign management.

Experience with Google Cloud data warehouse tools (Google Big Query, Google Cloud Storage, Google Data Flow).

Experience with Google Analytics

Experience in advertising, marketing, and/or media industry.

Ability to identify and solve problems quickly.

Strong analytical skills, including the ability to identify and quantify financial impact according to advertiser-provided ROI formulas.

Experience with CRM data and task management software (Trello, Monday.com, Asana, etc.).

Experience using PhotoShop is a plus.

Certifications, Licenses, Registrations

Drivers License and good driving record.

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States.

Knowledge, Skills, And Abilities

Intermediate to advanced proficiency with Microsoft Excel.

Understanding of digital marketing principles, data visualization, problem-solving, and adaptation skills to work with various web and campaign management tools.

Ability to anticipate situations, tools needed, and obstacles through critical thinking and review of business performance in partnership with DSMs, sales team members, and/or the digital ad operations team.

Ability to listen effectively, process information, ask appropriate questions for clarification, and execute tasks accordingly.

Ability to work in a high-stress, fast-paced environment managing multiple projects and personalities simultaneously. Must possess the ability to prioritize conflicting duties and maintain timeline integrity for projects and tasks.

Must possess excellent communication skills and demonstrate an ability to resolve all situations in a professional manner.

Ability to appropriately manage confidential departmental and corporate information.

Must have excellent written, verbal, and public presentation communication skills.

Ability to process information and make recommendations and decisions based on data and findings. Ability to produce high-quality work products, with consistency, accuracy, and completeness.



About Us



Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcast and digital company in the southern United States. Bahakel Communications was founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel and continues to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. We take pride in living out Cy’s legacy by being a service-oriented company dedicated to helping our clients grow their businesses.



Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, a media company headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.



Email resumes to:

Josef Koefer

jkoefer@bahakeldigital.com

or mail to:

Josef Koefer

Ad Operations and Marketing Analytics Manager

Bahakel Digital Media

1 Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

EOE