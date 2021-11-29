Lock in: Dozens stuck in England’s highest pub after storm

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of customers who stopped for a drink at Britain’s highest pub are getting a longer stay than they bargained for after the building was cut off by a blizzard.

Sixty-one people woke up Monday after their third night at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales about 270 miles (435 kilometers) north of London.

They have been unable to leave since Friday when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.

Manager Nicola Townsend said staff had organized movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests.

Townsend said the guests were in good spirits and “one lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave.’”

