City names Shelley Hayes as Hub City Hero for November

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hub City Hero has been named for the month of November!

The City of Jackson named Shelley Hayes as this month’s hero on Tuesday.

The City says Hayes is the Director of Corporate Health and Wellness for West Tennessee Healthcare, as well as a member of the Old Hickory Rotary Club.

The city’s news release says that Hayes’ work with the club has been an important piece in the Rotary Heart and Soul project, which helps keep shoes on the feet of students in the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“In 2017, I was informed about a need for shoes in the Jackson-Madison County School System. I made it my mission at that very moment to help figure out how to raise money to put shoes on the feet of children in the JMCSS,” Hayes said. “As a Rotarian, I felt like this need; along, with the mission of Samaritan’s Feet aligned with the motto of all Rotarians – ‘Service above self.’ Therefore, I presented this project to our three local clubs and Rotary made this mission a reality! Together the three Rotary Clubs of Jackson have raised enough money to put shoes on the feet of all the children in three inter-city schools In Jackson, Tennessee.”

“Hub City Heroes are individuals who see a need in our community and take the necessary actions to meet that need,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Shelley’s ‘Service Above Self’ mindset is what makes her a hero.”

Hayes joins, Aaron Fitzgerald, Ella Watkins, Chris Istvanko, Steve Beverly, Juanita Jones, Julanne Stone, A.J. Merriweather, Lauren Pritchard Cobb, and Allison Erath Shipp as Hub City Heroes.

After a year of winners have been selected by the city, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

