Warm & Breezy Wednesday, 70s Likely Thursday & Friday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for November 30th:

Warm and mild weather will continue to stick around West Tennessee for the rest of the work week. Most of the region will top the 70° mark on Thursday and Friday. The next storm system will move through over the weekend and could bring some rain showers and weak storms with it. We will have more on your storm chances this weekend and the latest on next week’s cool down coming up right here.

TONIGHT/WEDNESDAY:

As November comes to an end, fall like weather will continue as we finish the month. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm up from the southerly winds which will be a bit breezy at times as we head into the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected in Madison county but the further north you are in West Tennessee, the more clouds you might see as a weak disturbance will pass to the north. Overnight lows will drop to the low 40s Tuesday night and upper 40s on Wednesday night. The first day of December will be here on Wednesday.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

As we head into the back half of the work week, temperatures are going to continue to climb some across the region. Highs will make it up to 70° or into the low 70s for both Thursday and Friday. The winds will remain breezy at times and will come of the southwest. The southwest winds will increase the humidity some and that should keep our morning temperatures into the low 50s for both Thursday and Friday nights. We should see mostly sunny skies on Thursday and partly cloudy on Friday as the next system will begin to approach late Friday into Saturday.

THE WEEKEND:

Clouds will increase into the weekend and rain chances will pick up as well as the next storm system and cold front are expected to impact our weather. Rain showers and weak storms can be expected. The severe weather threat and chances for strong storms appears low but is something we will be tracking closely in the Storm Team Weather Center this week. Highs on Saturday will still make it into the low to mid 60s depending on the potential timing of the system to reach us here in West Tennessee. Sunday highs will make it into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night lows will fall down to the low 40s and we could be into the 30s again by Sunday night into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler and more seasonable weather is expected to come back for the first full week on December. Highs on Monday will only make it into the 50s and that is where highs are expected to land for the most of the week. Lows will again fall back down near freezing. Rain chances could return in the middle of the week but there is still no sign of snow showing up on any of the long term forecast models for the next 10 days.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 3 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Joel Barnes

