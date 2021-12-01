Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting

UPDATE:

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager has been charged with murder, terrorism and other charges for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at Michigan’s Oxford High School.

Charges against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley were announced Wednesday, a few hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teen from the school in southeastern Michigan. Crumbley is charged as an adult.

The shooting occurred Tuesday, about 30 miles north of Detroit in Oakland County.

Investigators say Crumbley was armed with a semi-automatic handgun purchased last week by his father.

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has become the fourth student to die from a school shooting in Michigan.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office identified the teen Wednesday as Justin Shilling.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

The suspect remains in custody. Seven other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery.

