UPDATE: Humboldt police say suspect in Tuesday shooting found

UPDATE:

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department has confirmed that 18-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman, of Jackson, has been taken into custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

EARLIER STORY:

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are searching for a suspect following the Tuesday night shooting a basketball game.

Humboldt police say they are searching for 18-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman, of Jackson, as the person responsible for the shooting.

The department says that the shooting left 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey, of Humboldt, dead and two others injured.

Police say that Hardiman is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury, attempted first-degree murder, armed dangerous felon, tampering with evidence and carrying a weapon on school property.

Police say as of 3:30 p.m., Hardiman is not in custody.

Anyone with information on Hardiman’s whereabouts is asked to call Humboldt police at (731) 784-1322.

