Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is signaling it will uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion — and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.

After nearly two hours of arguments on Wednesday, all six conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, indicated they would uphold the Mississippi law.

At the very least, such a decision would undermine the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973.

A decision is expected at the end of next June.

You can read more here.

You can find more national news here.