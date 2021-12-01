Mugshots : Madison County : 11/30/21 – 12/01/21 December 1, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Jenny Hodge Jenny Hodge: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Zackery Eversole Zackery Eversole: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Wilette Douglas Wilette Douglas: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Tylan Chism Tylan Chism: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Timothy Montgomery Timothy Montgomery: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Stephen Lewis Stephen Lewis: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Michael Carroll Michael Carroll: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Jimmy Greenway Jimmy Greenway: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a felon, driving on a revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Hani Al-twaijri Hani Al-twaijri: Schedule VI drug violations, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Dessick Watson Dessick Watson: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Bradley McAlexander Bradley McAlexander: Evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Addreakiquez Woods Addreakiquez Woods: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/01/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter