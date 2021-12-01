Mugshots : Madison County : 11/30/21 – 12/01/21

1/12 Jenny Hodge Jenny Hodge: Disorderly conduct

2/12 Zackery Eversole Zackery Eversole: Violation of probation

3/12 Wilette Douglas Wilette Douglas: Failure to appear

4/12 Tylan Chism Tylan Chism: Criminal trespass

5/12 Timothy Montgomery Timothy Montgomery: Violation of community corrections



6/12 Stephen Lewis Stephen Lewis: Failure to appear

7/12 Michael Carroll Michael Carroll: Violation of community corrections

8/12 Jimmy Greenway Jimmy Greenway: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a felon, driving on a revoked/suspended license

9/12 Hani Al-twaijri Hani Al-twaijri: Schedule VI drug violations, DUI

10/12 Dessick Watson Dessick Watson: Violation of community corrections



11/12 Bradley McAlexander Bradley McAlexander: Evading arrest, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/12 Addreakiquez Woods Addreakiquez Woods: Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/01/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.