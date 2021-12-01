Showers & Clouds Clear Tonight, Warm & Near Record Highs on the Way!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for December 1st:

The rain showers developed a little further south then we were anticipating today in West Tennessee but should clear out before the sun goes down. As the skies clear and the winds weaken, we could see some patchy fog develop overnight. Mostly sunny and warmer weather returns for Thursday and Friday. Some of us could be approaching record highs on Friday. Rain showers could return on Saturday but Sunday appears to be a pretty wet day across the area. Catch the latest details on your weekend forecast and we will let you know when the cooler weather will be returning coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

The clouds will clear out tonight and the winds will weaken and that could lead to some patchy fog overnight. Any lingering showers should move out by the time the sun goes down. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 40s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

As we head into the back half of the work week, temperatures are going to continue to climb some across the region. Highs will make it up to 70° or into the low 70s for both Thursday and Friday. The winds will remain breezy at times and will come of the southwest. The southwest winds will increase the humidity some and that should keep our morning temperatures into the low 50s for both Thursday and Friday nights. We should see mostly sunny skies on Thursday and partly cloudy on Friday as the next system will begin to approach late Friday into Saturday.

THE WEEKEND:

Clouds will increase into the weekend and rain chances will pick up as well as the next storm system and cold front are expected to impact our weather. Rain showers and weak storms can be expected. The severe weather threat and chances for strong storms appears low but is something we will be tracking closely in the Storm Team Weather Center this week. Highs on Saturday will still make it into the low to mid 60s depending on the potential timing of the system to reach us here in West Tennessee. Sunday highs will make it into the mid 60s. Saturday night lows will fall down to the low 40s and we could be into the 30s again by Sunday night into Monday morning. The best chance for rain appears to be on Sunday but we can’t rule out a few showers on Saturday as well. Up to 1/2″ of rain can be expected across most of West Tennessee on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler and more seasonable weather is expected to come back for the first full week on December. Highs on Monday will only make it into the 50s and that is where highs are expected to land for the most of the week. Lows will again fall back down near freezing. Rain chances could return in the middle of the week but there is still no sign of snow showing up on any of the long term forecast models for the next 10 days. The best chance for rain during the first half of the week will be on Tuesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 3 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13