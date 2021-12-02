Crumbl Cookies in Jackson holds soft opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City is welcoming a new addition to help you curb your sweet tooth.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Crumbl Cookies had a soft opening on Thursday, and owners say they are excited to introduce Jackson to gourmet cookies.

“We felt like Jackson could support a cookie store like this. Who doesn’t love cookies? I always say cookies are not a commitment. Everybody wants a cookie,” Crumbl Cookies owner Allison Weaver.

Crumbl Cookies may be the new kid on the block, but they do they have a lot to offer.

“So Crumbl Cookies has a menu where we have two staple cookies every week. It’s a warm chocolate chip and a chill sugar cookie. Then we have four specialty cookies each week, and the menu rotates,” Weaver said. “This week our specialty cookies are hot chocolate, buttermilk pancakes, snickerdoodle, and red velvet.”

The new shop promises its customers weekly surprises and fresh cookies.

“They’re made fresh to order. There are no mixes in the bag that we pour in the bag. We make them here fresh to order,” Weaver said.

Customers say they’re eager and excited to try the new shop’s cookies.

“We don’t get a lot of these big popular restaurants here, so we’re excited to have some cool dessert places in town,” said customer Mandy Wilson.

Crumbl Cookies is located at 1319 Union University Drive in the Thomsen Farms shopping area.

The grand opening is set for Friday, Dec. 3.

Business leaders say there will be a Christmas surprise for all their customers.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.