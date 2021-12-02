Humboldt officials provide additional info on Tuesday shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt officials gave an update on the Tuesday night deadly shooting at the high school.

Humboldt police Lt. Tony Williams says the shooting had no connection with Humboldt Schools.

He says it was between the suspect Jadon Hardiman and victim Justin Kevon Pankey, who was shot and killed at the scene.

They say the other two victims that were shot were not involved.

“We do not believe that they were targeted. We do not believe that they were even part of the incident. We think that they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Williams said.

Humboldt Schools Superintendent Dr. Janice Epperson says Pankey was a former Humboldt student.

Epperson says they had two security personnel at the game, but are going to increase security in the future.

The district has also talked about selling tickets digitally only for future events.

“It also gives us a roster of everybody who is in the building and at the game. We are also going to heighten the security. Because we know we do have to have some way of detecting if weapons are coming in,” Epperson said.

Epperson says on Wednesday, they set up QR codes on each school website for students to reach out if they needed to talk.

And after welcoming back students and staff on Thursday, school counselors were able to address their concerns.

“Enter any question that he or she might have been dealing with, or concerns that they may have been facing. Counselors were able to get that if there were any before the students returned today,” Epperson said.

Authorities say Hardiman turned himself in on Wednesday night to Humboldt police.

He is currently being held at the Gibson County Correctional Facility with a $1.5 million bond.

District Attorney Frederick Agee says they will be prosecuting Hardiman to the full extent of the law.

“It is our intent, and it will be my mission as the DA to make sure that Jadon Hardiman never walks as a free man again,” Agee said.

Hardiman is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder with serous bodily injury, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of armed and dangerous felonies, tampering with evidence, and carrying a weapon on school property.

