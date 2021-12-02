Job fair held for the Haywood County Community Hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — One local hospital is reopening its doors and is in need of employees.

Braden Health will be opening the Haywood County Community Hospital in January, and needs to fill 150 positions.

The organization partnered with the American Job Center to host a job fair on Thursday, and they received more then 100 resumes from the community.

Kyle Kopec, the Chief Compliance Officer for Braden Health, says they want to make sure that they hire as local as possible.

“The Braden Health folks, we come in and we come out, but it is the local people that will run this hospital, and the local people that will make it a community place where you can get your bread and butter or rural healthcare,” Kopec said.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply at the hospital online.

