Mugshots : Madison County : 12/01/21 – 12/02/21

1/7 Don Rodgers Don Rodgers: Criminal impersonation

2/7 Clifton Barham Clifton Barham: Violation of community corrections

3/7 Jadian Stewart Jadian Stewart: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest

4/7 Kareem Sidney Kareem Sidney: Failure to appear

5/7 Kelly Gaines Kelly Gaines: Violation of community corrections



6/7 Kendrick Brown Kendrick Brown: Aggravated domestic assault

7/7 Nicolas Holloway Nicolas Holloway: Alteration of serial numbers













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/02/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.