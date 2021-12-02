Near Records Highs Continue Friday, Rainy Sunday & Cooler on Monday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for December 2nd:

Temperatures have reached the mid 70s across West Tennessee this afternoon and should reach the mid 70s again on Friday. Some showers could return Saturday but Sunday is when we will see the bulk of the rain coming in this weekend. Cooler weather is on the way for Monday. We could see some stronger storms as we get into the middle of next week. We will be keeping an eye on the situation in the Storm Team Weather Center and you can catch the latest forecast details right here.

TONIGHT:

The clouds will stay away and the winds will go calm again tonight. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 40s for most of West Tennessee. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out again tonight but it will be no where near as big of a concern as it was this morning.

FRIDAY:

As we head into the end of the work week, temperatures are going to continue to stay high across the region. Highs will again make it into the mid 70s for Friday. The winds will be light and will come of the southwest. The southwest winds will increase the humidity some and that should keep our morning temperatures into the low 50s for Friday night. We should see mostly sunny skies again, but partly cloudy at night as the next system will begin to approach into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Clouds will increase into the weekend and rain chances will pick up as well as the next storm system and cold front are expected to impact our weather. Rain showers and weak storms can be expected. The severe weather threat and chances for strong storms appears low but is something we will be tracking closely in the Storm Team Weather Center this week. Highs on Saturday will still make it into the low to mid 60s depending on the potential timing of the system to reach us here in West Tennessee. Sunday highs will make it into the mid to upper 60s and be warmer then Saturday due to some breezy southerly winds. Saturday night lows will fall down to the upper 40s or low 50s and we could be into the 30s again by Sunday night into Monday morning. The best chance for rain appears to be on Sunday but we can’t rule out a few showers on Saturday as well. Up to an inch of rain can be expected for some and most of us will see at least 1/2″ across West Tennessee this weekend.

MONDAY:

Cooler and more seasonable weather is expected to come back for the first Monday of December. Highs on Monday will only make it into the 40s. Lows will again fall back down near freezing overnight. Mostly sunny skies are expected and breezy northerly winds will make it feel cold all day Monday.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY:

Rain chances could return in the middle of the week but there is still no sign of snow showing up on any of the long term forecast models for the next 10 days. The best chance for rain next week will be from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. We could see some stronger storms and possibly some severe weather as the mid week system moves through. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50, upper 50s Wednesday and low to mid 60s on Thursday. The winds will vary in speed and direction as the storm system moves through.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 3 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

