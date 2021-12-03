Mugshots : Madison County : 12/02/21 – 12/03/21

1/15 Kenneth Spann Kenneth Spann: Failure to appear

2/15 Chris McNeal Chris McNeal: Violation of probation

3/15 Dakota Monk Dakota Monk: Failure to appear

4/15 Daniel Burns Daniel Burns: Criminal trespass

5/15 Jeremy Cunningham Jeremy Cunningham: Violation of conditions of community supervision



6/15 Kala Bailey Kala Bailey: Prostitution

7/15 Keith Cupples Keith Cupples: Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/15 Kelvin Eason Kelvin Eason: Aggravated assault

9/15 Latosha Gillard Latosha Gillard: Assault, violation of order of protection

10/15 Marcque Collier Marcque Collier: Violation of community corrections



11/15 Paris Minor Paris Minor: Vandalism

12/15 Spencer Robinson Spencer Robinson: Failure to appear

13/15 Theron Cox Theron Cox: Violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest

14/15 Tineshia Banks Tineshia Banks: Schedule I drug violations, prostitution

15/15 Zachary Cowden Zachary Cowden: Violation of community corrections































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/03/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt