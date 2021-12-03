Mugshots : Madison County : 12/02/21 – 12/03/21

WBBJ Staff,

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/03/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt

Categories: Mugshots
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts