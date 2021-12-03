Mugshots : Madison County : 12/02/21 – 12/03/21 December 3, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/15Kenneth Spann Kenneth Spann: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Chris McNeal Chris McNeal: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Dakota Monk Dakota Monk: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Daniel Burns Daniel Burns: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Jeremy Cunningham Jeremy Cunningham: Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Kala Bailey Kala Bailey: Prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Keith Cupples Keith Cupples: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Kelvin Eason Kelvin Eason: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Latosha Gillard Latosha Gillard: Assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Marcque Collier Marcque Collier: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Paris Minor Paris Minor: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Spencer Robinson Spencer Robinson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Theron Cox Theron Cox: Violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Tineshia Banks Tineshia Banks: Schedule I drug violations, prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Zachary Cowden Zachary Cowden: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/03/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter