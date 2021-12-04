Slight Severe Weather Risk on Sunday for West Tennessee

Weather Update – Saturday, December 4 – 5:00 PM

TONIGHT:

A mild cold front passed this morning, leaving us with a few showers across West Tennessee. We’ll calm down a little overnight with winds shifting to the north and lows in the mid to lower 50’s. Cloud coverage should remain mostly cloudy overnight and into tomorrow as well.

TOMORROW:

A strong storm system should pass the area on Sunday evening, bringing some rain and gusty winds to the region. The majority of West Tennessee is under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather that could last into Monday morning. The strongest part should return after 2-3 AM and lasting into the early morning hours. Highs should still reach into the upper 60’s with lows in the lower 50’s to upper 40’s. A half inch of rain is expected through the weekend.

THIS WEEK:

Cooler and more seasonable weather is expected to come back for the first Monday of December. Highs on Monday will only make it into the 40’s. Lows will again fall back down near freezing overnight. Mostly sunny skies are expected and breezy northerly winds will make it feel cold all day Monday. A little sunshine could return on Tuesday but it own’t last long. By Tuesday evening, clouds return. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 40’s with lows in the freezing temps once again.

By Wednesday, another cold front approached with the chance to bring a few showers. As of now, the chance remains low. Highs should reach into the lower 50’s with lows nearing freezing temps once again. By Thursday, southerly flow returns, bringing a sudden change in temperatures with highs in the 60’s. Lows drop into the mid to upper 40’s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

By this weekend, the chance for showers returns once again. 70’s return on Friday with the chance of rain increasing overnight into Saturday. Showers on Saturday could be strong and gusty as well. Highs should remain in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. To stay up to date on this week’s weather, download the WBBJ 7 Weather app here.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com