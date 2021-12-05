Memphis police investigating shooting deaths of 2 girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are investigating a gas station shooting that resulted in the deaths of two teen girls in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say another teen girl and a 9-month old boy were wounded Friday night when a car pulled up to their vehicle at a gas pump and shots were fired.

Killed were two girls, ages 15 and 16. A 16-year-old girl and the boy were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered critical.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released information about suspects.

Police said the reason for the southeast Memphis shooting has not been determined.

