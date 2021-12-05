Severe Weather Returns This Sunday Evening

Weather Update – Sunday, December 5 – 6:00 PM

TONIGHT:

We’ve seen quite an active Sunday afternoon across the region. Around 4:45 PM, a tornado warning was issued for parts of West Tennessee. This warning continued until 5:45 PM with a radar indicated tornado. There was a funnel cloud spotted but no official reports have been issued as of this evening. We’ll continue to see a slight risk of severe weather remain overnight and into tomorrow morning with winds and heavy rainfall being the main threat. Although, we can’t rule out another tornado, as we are in a 5% risk of tornadoes.

The main line should approach shortly after 1-2 AM and pass after 6 AM. Until then, we could see scattered showers and storms. As the cold front passes around 5-6 AM tomorrow, we’ll see temperatures drop.

TOMORROW:

A few showers could remain Monday morning but should taper off by noon. Cooler and more seasonable weather is expected to come back for the first Monday of December. Highs on Monday will only make it into the 40’s. Lows will again fall back down near freezing overnight. Mostly sunny skies are expected and breezy northerly winds will make it feel cold all day Monday. Lows could drop back into the freezing temperatures.

THIS WEEK:

A little sunshine could return on Tuesday but it own’t last long. By Tuesday evening, clouds return. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 40’s with lows in the freezing temps once again.

By Wednesday, another cold front approached with the chance to bring a few showers. As of now, the chance remains low. Highs should reach into the lower 50’s with lows nearing freezing temps once again. By Thursday, southerly flow returns, bringing a sudden change in temperatures with highs in the 60’s. Lows drop into the mid to upper 40’s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

By this weekend, the chance for showers returns once again. 70’s return on Friday with the chance of rain increasing overnight into Saturday. Showers on Saturday could be strong and gusty as well, lasting most of the day. Highs should remain in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Showers should taper off overnight with lows nearing freezing temperatures. A few clouds remain Sunday with highs in the 50’s and a low chance of morning showers. To stay up to date on this week’s weather, download the WBBJ 7 Weather app here.

