Clinic builds 10ft Christmas tree from vaccine vials

(CBS Newspath) — Check out this Christmas tree made from empty COVID-19 vaccine vials at a clinic in Romania. The vaccination center said it used around 19,000 bottles to create the nearly 10-foot tree. “We are sending a “Thank You” message to all of those who got their vaccine here, showing our gratitude that they chose our center to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” one doctor said.

