Cold Again Tonight, Mid Week Warm Up, More Late Week Storms

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for December 6th:

After a loud and stormy start to our work week from a passing cold front, chilly weather will return tonight. Most of West Tennessee will drop into the upper 20s but a brisk northerly wind could put the wind chill into the upper teens or low 20s Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday will stay in the 40s. Warmer weather will return for the middle of the week and another chance for storms returns on Friday and could linger into the weekend. Catch the latest details on the cold and more on the next chance for storms coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Behind this mornings cold front, cooler weather will be moving in quickly this evening and settle in overnight. Temperatures will be down near freezing by 10 PM and will likely drop into the upper 20s for most of West Tennessee tonight. On top of the cold, brisk northerly winds will linger between 5-10 MPH and that could put the wind chill in the low 20s for most of Tuesday morning. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny but cold weather is expected for our Tuesday in West Tennessee. The morning will start out very cold and highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon. The winds will continue to come out of the north but shift to the east by the afternoon and stay light between 5-10 MPH. Tuesday night temperatures are expected to dip down in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

The winds will be calm on Wednesday and eventually start to come out of the south by Wednesday evening into Wednesday night starting a warming trend. Highs on Wednesday are forecast to make it back into the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies will remain across the region. Wednesday night lows will likely stay above freezing and settle in the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Breezy southerly winds are expected to return on Thursday starting a nice warm up across West Tennessee. The winds will be breezy between 10-15 MPH and highs will reach the mid 60s by the early afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies will move in as the day goes by and we can’t rule out a few showers as the next system gets a little closer. Thursday night lows will drop into the mid 50s due to the increase in humidity and breezy conditions.

FRIDAY:

The next chance for storms and a possibility of severe weather returns on Friday. The next cold front is forecast to pass through sometime late Friday and bring a round of rain showers and storms will it. Highs on Friday could top out near record highs in the mid 70s but the warmer it gets, the greater chances for severe weather across the area. Friday night lows are forecast to fall down overnight into Saturday morning as the front moves through. Friday night could be a lot like last Sunday night. It will be windy as well as Friday as the system moves through. Cooler weather will move in as the weekend progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 3 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13