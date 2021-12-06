Mugshots : Madison County : 12/03/21 – 12/06/21 December 6, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/39Jerica Swift Jerica Swift: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/39Adam Jones Adam Jones: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/39Alonzo Tate Alonzo Tate: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 4/39Antonio Balderas Antonio Balderas: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 5/39Aricheal Mathews Aricheal Mathews: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 6/39Audie Patterson Audie Patterson: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 7/39Ben Cross Ben Cross: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 8/39Billy Littleton Billy Littleton: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 9/39Brandon Wilson Brandon Wilson: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 10/39Brieuna Maxwell Brieuna Maxwell: Prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 11/39Brooke George Brooke George: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 12/39Bryant Hunt Bryant Hunt: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/39Cassandra Webb Cassandra Webb: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/39Cedric Pounds Cedric Pounds: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/39Christina Yearwood Christina Yearwood: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 16/39Darquise Transou Darquise Transou: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/39David Younger David Younger: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/39Donald Lee Donald Lee: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 19/39James Newsom James Newsom: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 20/39Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 21/39Jeremiah Smallwood Jeremiah Smallwood: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 22/39Jerrica Gray Jerrica Gray: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/39Johnathan Groce Johnathan Groce: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 24/39Johnny Bradshaw Johnny Bradshaw: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 25/39Jose Alvarez-lara Jose Alvarez-lara: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 26/39Larekios Johnson Larekios Johnson: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 27/39Lucio Rodriguez Lucio Rodriguez: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 28/39Marcus Bryant Marcus Bryant: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 29/39Markeith Cole Markeith Cole: Theft of property under $1,000, patronizing prostitution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 30/39Marquez Fleming Marquez Fleming: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/39Melhzar Morales Melhzar Morales: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 32/39Payton Palmer Payton Palmer: Reckless endangerment, theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 33/39Perla Salvador-magallanes Perla Salvador-magallanes: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/39Sasha Harris Sasha Harris: Prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 35/39Sierra Holloway Sierra Holloway: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 36/39Tanner Frye Tanner Frye: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 37/39Tavarkeyo Dotson Tavarkeyo Dotson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/39Thomas Crain Thomas Crain: Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 39/39Warren Bingham Warren Bingham: Schedule VI drug violations, patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter