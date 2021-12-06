Mugshots : Madison County : 12/03/21 – 12/06/21

1/39 Jerica Swift Jerica Swift: Violation of community corrections

2/39 Adam Jones Adam Jones: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/39 Alonzo Tate Alonzo Tate: Patronizing prostitution

4/39 Antonio Balderas Antonio Balderas: Patronizing prostitution

5/39 Aricheal Mathews Aricheal Mathews: Patronizing prostitution



6/39 Audie Patterson Audie Patterson: Patronizing prostitution

7/39 Ben Cross Ben Cross: Patronizing prostitution

8/39 Billy Littleton Billy Littleton: Patronizing prostitution

9/39 Brandon Wilson Brandon Wilson: Patronizing prostitution

10/39 Brieuna Maxwell Brieuna Maxwell: Prostitution



11/39 Brooke George Brooke George: Driving under the influence, open container law

12/39 Bryant Hunt Bryant Hunt: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest

13/39 Cassandra Webb Cassandra Webb: Criminal trespass

14/39 Cedric Pounds Cedric Pounds: Violation of probation

15/39 Christina Yearwood Christina Yearwood: Patronizing prostitution



16/39 Darquise Transou Darquise Transou: Failure to appear

17/39 David Younger David Younger: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/39 Donald Lee Donald Lee: Patronizing prostitution

19/39 James Newsom James Newsom: Patronizing prostitution

20/39 Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Vandalism



21/39 Jeremiah Smallwood Jeremiah Smallwood: Patronizing prostitution

22/39 Jerrica Gray Jerrica Gray: Violation of probation

23/39 Johnathan Groce Johnathan Groce: Criminal trespass

24/39 Johnny Bradshaw Johnny Bradshaw: Patronizing prostitution

25/39 Jose Alvarez-lara Jose Alvarez-lara: Patronizing prostitution



26/39 Larekios Johnson Larekios Johnson: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, patronizing prostitution

27/39 Lucio Rodriguez Lucio Rodriguez: Patronizing prostitution

28/39 Marcus Bryant Marcus Bryant: Violation of order of protection

29/39 Markeith Cole Markeith Cole: Theft of property under $1,000, patronizing prostitution, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

30/39 Marquez Fleming Marquez Fleming: Violation of probation



31/39 Melhzar Morales Melhzar Morales: Aggravated assault

32/39 Payton Palmer Payton Palmer: Reckless endangerment, theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

33/39 Perla Salvador-magallanes Perla Salvador-magallanes: Violation of probation

34/39 Sasha Harris Sasha Harris: Prostitution

35/39 Sierra Holloway Sierra Holloway: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



36/39 Tanner Frye Tanner Frye: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, open container law

37/39 Tavarkeyo Dotson Tavarkeyo Dotson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/39 Thomas Crain Thomas Crain: Patronizing prostitution

39/39 Warren Bingham Warren Bingham: Schedule VI drug violations, patronizing prostitution















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/03/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/06/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.