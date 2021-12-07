Cool Again Tonight, Mid Week Warm-Up, Late Week Storm Threat Returns

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for December 7th:

We dipped down to 27° this morning here in Jackson and highs only reached the mid 40s today. Mid 50s are coming Wednesday, Mid 60s Thursday with some rain chances and a storm threat looks to be shaping up Friday evening into Saturday morning. We will talk more about the warm up and how that could add to our storm concerns on Friday coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to stick around the majority of the night. The skies will begin to clear out by sunset and that could determine how cold we get tonight. If they skies clear, we could drop down near 30°, if we keep the clouds around, we will only fall into the mid 30s. Winds will also be calm and in general, we will be a bit warmer then we were last night.

WEDNESDAY:

The winds will be calm on Wednesday and eventually start to come out of the south by Wednesday evening into Wednesday night starting a warming trend. Highs on Wednesday are forecast to make it back into the mid 50s and mostly sunny skies will remain across the region. Wednesday night lows will likely stay above freezing and settle in the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Breezy southerly winds are expected to return on Thursday starting a nice warm up across West Tennessee. The winds will be breezy between 10-15 MPH and highs will reach the mid 60s by the early afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies will move in as the day goes by and we can’t rule out a few showers as the next system gets a little closer. Thursday night lows will drop into the mid 50s due to the increase in humidity and breezy conditions.

FRIDAY:

The next chance for storms and a possibility of severe weather returns on Friday. The next cold front is forecast to pass through sometime late Friday and bring a round of rain showers and storms will it. Highs on Friday could top out near record highs in the mid 70s but the warmer it gets, the greater chances for severe weather across the area. Friday night lows are forecast to fall down overnight into Saturday morning as the front moves through. Friday night could be a lot like last Sunday night. It will be windy as well as Friday as the system moves through.

THE WEEKEND:

Cooler weather will move in as the weekend progresses. Showers and storms are expected to hang around West Tennessee for the first half of the day on Saturday before clearing out towards the back half of the day. Sunday appears to be sunny and cooler with Sunday morning lows falling down to around freezing again. Highs Sunday will struggle to make it into the 50s.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 3 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13