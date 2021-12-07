Mugshots : Madison County : 12/06/21 – 12/07/21 December 7, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Kyle Ryer Kyle Ryer: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11William McClendon William McClendon: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Rashad McArthur Rashad McArthur: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Raheem Burt Raheem Burt: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Keyon Greer Keyon Greer: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Keith Hussey Keith Hussey: Vandalism, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Darrell Warren Darrell Warren: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Dakota Wiencek Dakota Wiencek: DUI, vehicular assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Charles Pettigrew Charles Pettigrew: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Carl Randan Carl Randan: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Andrew Cokley Andrew Cokley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/06/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/07/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter