Humboldt shooting suspect Jadon Davon Hardiman appears in court

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The man charged with the fatal shooting outside of Humboldt High School appeared in court on Wednesday.

Jadon Davon Hardiman appeared by video conference in Humboldt court for an arraignment hearing.

Hardiman is being charged with the murder of Justin Kevon Pankey, and with the attempted murder of Xavier Clifton and Dontavious Cross.

“You’re charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with bodily injury, another count of attempted first-degree murder,” said General Sessions Court Judge Mark Agee. “Employing a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, employment of a firearm with the intent to go armed, evidence tampering, and carrying a weapon on school property.”

According to the arrest warrant, authorities found surveillance footage on the cameras outside of the auditorium where Hardiman and Pankey were in an argument.

That is when they saw Hardiman pull a gun on Pankey.

The warrant says after shooting Pankey, Hardiman shoots the gun in the direction of the crowd, hitting both Clifton and cross in the process.

Authorities say Hardiman ran from the scene and disposed of the gun, but it has since been recovered.

Hardiman is pleading not guilty on all charges.

Hardiman will be appearing in court in January again for a preliminary hearing to hear his case.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Trenton.

