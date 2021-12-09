Mugshots : Madison County : 12/08/21 – 12/09/21 December 9, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/7Pierpoint, Heather Pierpoint, Heather: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Adams, Quincy Adams, Quincy: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Ennis, George Ennis, George: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Powell, Brian Powell, Brian: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Prince, David Prince, David: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Ross, Tamaran Ross, Tamaran: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Winberry, Karen Winberry, Karen: Schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/09/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter