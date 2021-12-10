$3 million marijuana bust linked to two Tennessee men

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) — According to police, two men from Tennessee are facing charges in North Carolina after a report of domestic assault at a casino led to a $3 million marijuana bust.

Officers from the Cherokee Indian Police Department responded to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in Murphy.

According to WLOS-TV, they arrested a man from Tennessee for assault.

While the officers were at the casino, a U-haul with a North Carolina license plate for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians arrived.

In a search of the vehicle, officers found loaded syringes, firearms, and more than 900 pounds of marijuana valued at $3 million.

The driver of the U-haul was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

