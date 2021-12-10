Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/21 – 12/10/21

1/9 Shelby Cleaves Shelby Cleaves: Criminal impersonation

2/9 Dawntae Hudson Dawntae Hudson: Statutory rape

3/9 Elijah Newbern Elijah Newbern: Theft under $999

4/9 Jerald Tomblin Jerald Tomblin: Forgery, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine

5/9 John Thao John Thao: Aggravated assault, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/9 Jonathan Casey Jonathan Casey: Simple domestic assault

7/9 Robert Adams Robert Adams: Violation of probation

8/9 Tylan Chism Tylan Chism: Criminal trespass

9/9 Tyler Beaugard Tyler Beaugard: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/10/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.