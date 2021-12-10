Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/21 – 12/10/21 December 10, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/9Shelby Cleaves Shelby Cleaves: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Dawntae Hudson Dawntae Hudson: Statutory rape Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Elijah Newbern Elijah Newbern: Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Jerald Tomblin Jerald Tomblin: Forgery, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9John Thao John Thao: Aggravated assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Jonathan Casey Jonathan Casey: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Robert Adams Robert Adams: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Tylan Chism Tylan Chism: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Tyler Beaugard Tyler Beaugard: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/10/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter