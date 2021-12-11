Kenton residents react to storm aftermath

KENTON, Tenn. — Last night, storms swept across several states, including Tennessee, affecting hundreds of residents and homes.

“Watching it on Facebook and they said to Newburn, Rutherford, Kenton you need to take cover because it’s coming your way,” said Keith Cardwell.

Keith Cardwell was one of many who were affected by the storm. Him, his home and nearly everything he owns is completely destroyed.

“It was heartbreaking. Nothing we could do at that time because it was storming, lighting and thundering. I just had to go back and tell my family what we had found,” Cardwell said.

Cardwell and his family took cover at their neighbors storm shelter. His family and his neighbors walked away unharmed but, until this morning they had no idea how much damage was done.

“We didn’t know last night what it was because there was no electricity and my flashlights, it was raining so hard but the first thing I noticed when I was able to get the back door open enough where I could look out, was my carport was gone, completely gone,” Randall Pitts said.

Now, with an unimaginable amount of repairs and damages, both families are just thankful to be here.

“Thank goodness I got a lot of good neighbors and they’ve been here today with chainsaws and a backhoe. They’re helping clean up and you know my wife and I spent the rest of our life here and we plan to spend the rest of it so, we’ll just get things back in order the best we can,” says Pitts.

Although losing his entire home, Cardwell is hopeful for his family’s future.

“It’s devastating at the moment. We haven’t got our minds straight but we’ll get through this and we’ll move on to the next chapter,” says Cardwell.