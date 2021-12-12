Ballet Arts hosts final Nutcracker performance

JACKSON, Tenn.—The annual Ballet Arts Jackson Nutcracker is coming to an end.

This is the 40th anniversary of Ballet Arts performing the Nutcracker. Guests can expect many routines from past performances with a special twist.

This is the first show since COVID, making this performance special for all.

The first night was ‘School Night’ where students were able to come see a Christmas classic.

With today being the last day of the performance, the studio hopes to have a large turn out.

“Doing what they love,” said Artistic Director, Ballet Arts, Caroline Meinert.

Ballet Arts Jackson would like to thank everyone who attended.