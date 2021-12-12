Chickasaw lights up the night with holiday cheer

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local state park lit up the night sky with Christmas cheer.

Chickasaw State Park in Chester Co. is hosting its annual Lighting of Park this weekend.

The park offered the free lights starting on Friday, December 10 and will continue through Sunday, December 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00.p.m. on all three nights.

The drive-thru event offers a cozy way to enjoy beautiful holiday lights from the comfort of your vehicle, while enjoying holiday music.

This year’s lighting event has famous characters including “Charlie Brown,” “The Grinch,” “The Polar Express,” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

The Lighting of the Park, usually hosts “Santa” as well, but due to COVID restrictions is unable to do so this year.

The event’s starting point is at the Campground Entrance of the park and ends at the Main Entrance.

This annual event is free for all ages, but offers spectators an opportunity to make donations to the park, near the exit.

If you were unable to catch the last two nights, there is still time tonight from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.