Dresden hit among several cities during Friday storms

DRESDEN, Tenn. — The town of Dresden is nearly destroyed after Friday night storms swept across the town’s Downtown area.

“It went from an immediate really loud event into a quiet and calm right after and we stepped outside and saw the destruction and as you can see, all around us this is what happened in the course of about 10 seconds as that thing moved across,” says Dresden Mayor, Jeff Washburn.

Several homes were destroyed, businesses completely gone. The lot you’re seeing on your screen was once a yard sale store. Now, with nearly nothing left to salvage. The owner, Nathan Brackett, is devastated.

“I was like well, there’s that. We’ll just leave that right here for now and that was about it. I couldn’t really. It was a lot of different mixed emotions,” says Yard sale treasures owner, Nathan Brackett.

Brackett now lives in Martin, but says when he came to town, he was shocked by the aftermath.

“This is where I had my first memories at things bigger than me and it’s a great town and it really humbles me and I’m eager to get back to the community and help,” Brackett says.

There are currently no known fatalities from the storm but some residents suffered from injuries.

“The lights went out, then we heard a roar. It was very loud and the back door busted out. I told the other officers to go downstairs and it pushed me backwards down the hall. I had to grab a hold to the door frame and a big cedar plank fell out of the sky and hit me in the head,” says Lieutenant Bryan Chandler.

Officer Chandler suffered a minor concussion, bruised ribs and leg pain. He says he didn’t know what to think during the moment, but the only thing he was thinking about was his family.

“The roof was gone and I was looking up. It was, I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through. I never want to go through that again. I really was, the only thing I had on my mind was my wife and kids which were downstairs,” Chandler says.

Mayor Washburn says it could take up to a year and a half to fix, restore and rebuild the city, but he wants residents to remember.

“To be patient, be patient with us, nothing of this magnitude happens overnight, a clean up of this magnitude but I would tell them to have hope that we are going to have a good city once again,” said Washburn.

Due to safety concerns and damages, Dresden and Sharon schools will be closed on Monday. Gleason, Greenfield and Martin schools will be open.