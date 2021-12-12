Information on the American Red Cross for tornado victims

The American Red Cross is working to help those affecting by the recent storms and tornadoes that tore throughout West TN.

According to information received in a news release, 24 tornadoes ripped through six states, impacting Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Indiana.

The release states, the Red Cross disaster volunteers are working around the clock to assist those in need, offering shelters, food, relief supplies and emotional support.

The Red Cross has already provided more than 160 blood products to area hospitals affected in response to these devastating tornadoes.

If you or someone you know is in need of services from the Red Cross, including finding access to shelters, food, or other relief supplies, contact them by calling 1-800- 733-2767.

Additional information can also be found at redcross.org and they also offer an app at redcross.org/apps.

The Red Cross also offers a way for victims to let their family members know they are safe after a disaster event. Visit their Safe and Well website, which has been activated. To register, go to SafeandWell.org.

If you are interested in helping those affected by the disastrous storms, volunteers are needed and donations are welcomed.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that is dependent on volunteers and donations to deliver its mission.

To find out how to volunteer or donate, visit redcross.org/tennessee or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Also for more information on both preparing for and recovering from storms visit redcross.org/storms.