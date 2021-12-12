Information on the Salvation Army for tornado victims

The Salvation Army is already working to help the victims of the tornadoes in area states affected, including Tennessee and Kentucky.

They are working to supply needed food, water, clothing, shelter and also emotional support to those affected.

For more information, you can contact the Jackson area Salvation Army by calling (731) 422-1271.

According to their Facebook page, help can also be given by donating here to the Salvation Army Disaster Relief fund, visit https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout.