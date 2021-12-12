Local school closings due to storm and tornado damage

According to information received from Karen Campbell, Communications Director Weakley County schools: Gleason, Greenfield and Martin schools will be open tomorrow.

Due to road safety concerns, Dresden and Sharon schools will be closed.

“We are aware that our students, staff and faculty at our Dresden schools and teachers at Sharon have been especially hit hard and will be surveying to determine what individual needs might be for them and their families,” Campbell said.