Paul Revere family artifacts found in attic sold for $20K

BOSTON (AP) — Artifacts once owned by Paul Revere’s family have been sold at auction for $20,000.

The Boston Globe reports that the items were found in the attic of a home in Canton, Massachusetts, believed to have been owned by the family of the legendary Revolutionary War figure.

They include tools such wrought iron calipers, letters and other personal items.

There’s also an account book belonging to Paul Revere’s descendants and a sign painted black bearing the name of Paul Revere’s son. John McInnis Auctioneers in Amesbury sold the items as a single lot Saturday.

The auction house estimated the lot to sell for between $1,000 and $2,000.

