Residents in Lexington react to storm damage

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Severe weather may be gone, but still taking a toll.

Screen Shot 2021 12 12 At 103301 Pm

There is still lots of damage in West Tennessee as the city of Lexington is still recovering from the severe weather.
While businesses  like True Cut Manufacturing and several homes look to pick up the pieces from what is left behind, one resident talks about her experience and what happen that night.

“For maybe five, ten seconds and then it got all quiet and I opened the bathroom door and looked out and it was installation all over everything,
and part of the roof was gone and it was just a mess, but we were safe and we were blessed. The lord was looking after us,” said Lexington resident, Gene Reynolds.

Screen Shot 2021 12 12 At 103325 Pm

Construction is still on going at this time.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts