Residents in Lexington react to storm damage

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Severe weather may be gone, but still taking a toll.

There is still lots of damage in West Tennessee as the city of Lexington is still recovering from the severe weather.

While businesses like True Cut Manufacturing and several homes look to pick up the pieces from what is left behind, one resident talks about her experience and what happen that night.

“For maybe five, ten seconds and then it got all quiet and I opened the bathroom door and looked out and it was installation all over everything,

and part of the roof was gone and it was just a mess, but we were safe and we were blessed. The lord was looking after us,” said Lexington resident, Gene Reynolds.

Construction is still on going at this time.