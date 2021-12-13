Communities in Henderson County, Parsons work to restore power

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Following the devastating storms that ripped through parts of West Tennessee, Henderson County and Parsons continue to wait for electricity.

On top of no power, several gas stations in Parsons are without power and are low on fuel.

Those that do have fuel are not able to use the pumps without electricity. There is one gas station that has power in the town so far.

Henderson County is also having issues with power outages.

School District Superintendent Steve Wilkinson says two out of nine schools in the county are currently without power. So they cancelled school until Tuesday.

“Schools that do have power, we plan to have them back; Students and staff back in those schools tomorrow. For Scotts Hill High School and Scotts Hill Elementary, if they still do not have power, they will not physically be at school tomorrow,” Wilkinson said.

Several homes outside of Lexington were damaged by the storms, and utility crews are continuing to work on restoring power in those areas.

Resident Maerene Rhodes says she remembers hearing the storm and a loud bang of a transformer blowing up on her street.

“The noise was absolutely almost unbearable. You could hear the wind just roaring and really, really loud. We just sat there and prayed until it was over,” Rhodes said.

She says they didn’t have any power for three days.

“We were out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We got power last night at about 6:00 in the afternoon,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says despite the damage in her neighborhood, nobody was hurt.

“It went right over our house or whatever it was. We don’t have any damage at all to our home. We were very lucky, by the grace of God we survived,” Rhodes said.

Crews are still working to clean up debris and restore power to the county.

