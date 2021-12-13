Latest on Deadly West TN. Tornadoes & More Rain Coming this Week

Monday Evening Forecast Update for December 13th:

As of Monday afternoon, authorities have confirmed 4 deaths in West TN from the storms. More surveys are coming from the National Weather Service, but two EF-3 tornadoes have been confirmed so far. We will have more coming up on WBBJ News tonight. Rain chances return off and on this week but storms chances look to remain low. Catch the latest details including more on a warm up heading our way right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase tonight and some patchy fog is expected to show up in some locations overnight. Temperatures will drop down to around 40° and some upper 30s can also be expected. The winds are forecast to be calm most of the night.

TUESDAY:

Some patchy fog is likely to be a hazard for some people during your morning commute on Tuesday. Partly to mostly clouds skies will be hanging around during the day. A few afternoon showers are expected to show up, but chances only sit around 20-30%. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible but strong storms are not in the forecast. Highs will make it up to low 60s by the afternoon. The winds will be light out of the southeast and overnight lows will only fall down to around 50° due to the increase in humidity.

WEDNESDAY:

Warm. humid and mild weather is on the way for Wednesday. Highs could make it up to around 70° or the upper 60s for most of us. Partly cloudy skies and breezy weather is expected. Although showers cannot be ruled out, chances sit below 10%. Wednesday night lows are going to quite warm and only dip down to around 60°.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Rain chances and some weak storm activity will return to West Tennessee as we finish the work week. The incoming cold front will be a slow moving one and it appears to be weaker then the system that came by last week that spawned the tornadoes. Rain will be likely and 1-2″ can be expected before the system clears out. Highs will make it into the upper 60s both days and overnight lows will fall into the 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with only a few peeks of sunshine for both days. The winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph and will come out of the south.

THE WEEKEND:

Behind the late week cold front, temperatures are going to be much cooler this weekend. Highs are only forecast to be in the mid 50s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. Another system is expected to move in from the south but the timing and overall impact from that low pressure system is still being looked into in the Storm Team Weather Center. Rain as of now is looking more likely then not this weekend but the severe storm threat appears to be low. The winds will change direction early in the weekend from the south to the north and will remain breezy at times and blustery on Sunday behind the front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 2 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

