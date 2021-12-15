Cold Front to Stall out Bringing Rain & Storms Back Thursday through Saturday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for December 15th:

Warm & breezy weather continues tonight, showers and weak storms to return on Thursday. A cold front will pass Thursday afternoon before being pushed back north of us on Friday. The front will pass through again Saturday morning bringing another round of rain and storms with it. Our severe weather threat appears to be low with this system, but over 2 inches of rain can be expected for many. The showers will come in several waves before clearing out Saturday afternoon. It will be much cooler on Sunday. Catch the latest details and timing on when you can expect the system to impact your area coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase tonight across West Tennessee as the next storm system begins to get a little closer. It will remain breezy all night long with southerly winds between 10-20 MPH. We can’t rule out a few showers but most of us will stay dry tonight. The humidity will be increasing as well and that will keep our overnight temperatures warm with the majority of the area falling down to around 60°.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Rain chances and some weak storm activity will return to West Tennessee as we finish the work week. The incoming cold front will be a slow moving one and it appears to be weaker then the system that came by last week that spawned the tornadoes. Rain will be likely and 1-2″ can be expected before the system clears out. Highs will make it into the upper 60s or low 70s both days and overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with only a few peeks of sunshine for both days. The winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph and will come out of the south.

The rain showers will come in a few waves. The first showers and storms are expected to move through Thursday evening. The front will stall out Thursday night and be pushed back to the north on Friday. As the front moves to the north, some early showers and storms are likely again early Friday morning. We should see a break in the rain during Friday afternoon/evening. The front will then move through again Saturday morning bringing a final push of rain showers and storms with it. The severe weather threat looks low during the event, but some gusty storms and heavy rain will be possible at times. The event will be nothing even close to as extreme as the system that moved through last Friday night.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY:

Behind the late week cold front, temperatures are going to be much cooler this weekend. Highs are only forecast to be around 60° on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. The high on Saturday will be in the morning before the front passes. Temperatures will fall to the 40s by Saturday afternoon behind the front. The winds will change direction early in the weekend from the south to the north and will remain breezy at times and blustery on Sunday behind the front. Rain showers should clear out by Saturday morning and the skies will clear out into Saturday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to fall down below freezing again for most of us by Sunday morning. Sunday night will also be cold with overnight lows expected to fall into the upper 20s again.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs for the first part of next week are expected to linger around in the 50s with morning lows hanging around the low 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected in Monday and some more clouds and even a few cold rain showers are possible to move through on Tuesday. The showers should be brief and move out by Wednesday when mostly sunny skies is expected to return. As of now we do not see any signs of a white Christmas anywhere close to West Tennessee. Temperatures are forecast to be a bit above normal on Christmas Eve and Christmas day with overall, pretty quiet weather.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 2 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here.

