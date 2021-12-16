Mugshots : Madison County : 12/15/21 – 12/16/21 December 16, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/13Charlotte Dancer Charlotte Dancer: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Amanda Swinney Amanda Swinney: Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Billy Graves Billy Graves: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Dustin Coleman Dustin Coleman: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Floyd Patrick Floyd Patrick: Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest, public indecency/indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13James Graham James Graham: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13John McCoy John McCoy: Simple domestic assault, assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Jumaane Wilcox Jumaane Wilcox: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Kourtney Sims Kourtney Sims: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Lonnie Griffin Lonnie Griffin: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Marcus Jones Marcus Jones: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Nicholas Chatman Nicholas Chatman: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Terry Thompson Terry Thompson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/15/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter