Mugshots : Madison County : 12/15/21 – 12/16/21

1/13 Charlotte Dancer Charlotte Dancer: Assault

2/13 Amanda Swinney Amanda Swinney: Criminal impersonation

3/13 Billy Graves Billy Graves: Failure to appear

4/13 Dustin Coleman Dustin Coleman: Failure to appear

5/13 Floyd Patrick Floyd Patrick: Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest, public indecency/indecent exposure



6/13 James Graham James Graham: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, open container law

7/13 John McCoy John McCoy: Simple domestic assault, assault, resisting stop/arrest

8/13 Jumaane Wilcox Jumaane Wilcox: Violation of probation

9/13 Kourtney Sims Kourtney Sims: Violation of probation

10/13 Lonnie Griffin Lonnie Griffin: Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/13 Marcus Jones Marcus Jones: Violation of probation

12/13 Nicholas Chatman Nicholas Chatman: Violation of probation

13/13 Terry Thompson Terry Thompson: Violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/15/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.