Tennessee officer fatally shoots man firing gunshots in wooded area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee police officer has fatally shot an armed man who was firing gunshots in a wooded area near a roadway.

Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets that officers responded to the scene Thursday morning after a citizen reported an abandoned car with its doors open and gunfire nearby.

Aaron says officers directed the man to stop shooting and come out of the wooded area.

Police say when he emerged, he fired two shots and an officer returned fire and fatally wounded the man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it would investigate the shooting.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.