Winner announced for Lifeline’s annual ‘Battle of the Badges’

JACKSON, Tenn.–Organizations come together for friendly competition and to help save lives.

Lifeline Blood Services celebrated their last theme blood drive for the year, headlining with their trophy presentation for the ‘Battle of the Badges’ competition last month.

The ‘Battle of the Badges’ is a blood donation competition between different areas of law enforcement, emergency management services, fire fighters and other local first responders.

The winner of the competition was awarded a trophy and the losers were awarded a pie in the face.

For the second year, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is the winner.

“It’s just a fun way, you know blood donations are needed every single day. Blood is transfused in the U.S. every two seconds. So we have to continue to try to think of fun and innovative ways to get people to stop saying I need to and to actually go do it,” said Caitlin Roach,

marketing manager of Lifeline Blood Services.

To see how you can get involved, contact Lifeline Blood Services for more information at (731) 427-4431.